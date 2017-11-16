Bakcell launches 4G LTE service in Ganja

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ Bakcell, the first mobile operator and the leading mobile internet provider of Azerbaijan announced the launch of its 4G LTE service in the city Ganja.

Report informs, the “4GSür@” service of Bakcell ensures a significant increase in mobile data speeds and was designed especially for those users, who want to be mobile at all times and have access to broadband internet everywhere.

“We are pleased to introduce the best quality 4G LTE services to Bakcell customers in Ganja city. Following the customers in Baku and Absheron peninsula, our customers in Ganja can now enjoy high-quality internet speed offered by Bakcell. The demand for 4G services and the number of 4G capable devices has been significantly increasing in the Azerbaijani market. This factor encourages us to expand the LTE services into regions of Azerbaijan”, says Bakcell CEO Nikolai Beckers.

The 4G/LTE technology provided by Bakcell supports the speed of up to 225 Mbit/s, thus allowing the customers to use multimedia services, watch mobile TV, establish and participate in video conferences, use various monitoring systems, and play online games on their mobile devices.

Bakcell presents various commercial offers on 4G for both smartphones and desktop PC users. From a variety of options, Bakcell customers in Ganja can choose the most beneficial option, suiting their needs and demand sincluding 5 GB of 4G data for only a 10AZN per month.

As of today, Bakcell customers living in Ganja are able to exchange their regular SIM cards for new 4G SIM cards free of charge, by visiting the Customer Service Center of Bakcell.

Recently Bakcell has been named as the “Best in Test” in Azerbaijan by P3 Communications, being the international leader and most trusted independent authority in mobile benchmarking.

With more than 6500 base stations, the network of Bakcell covers more than 99% of the population and 93% of the land area of the country (excluding the occupied territories).