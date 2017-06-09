Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ Bakcell, The First Mobile Operator and country’s Leading Mobile Internet Provider was named the 2016 Fastest Mobile Network provider in Azerbaijan. Bakcell provides the highest download speeds according to tests run in Q2-Q3 2016 by customers in Azerbaijan using Speedtest by Ookla, a global leader in internet testing and analysis.

“Thanks to our most advanced carrier aggregation technology now, our subscribers are able to benefit from our ultra-fast LTE network and experience fastest Internet with up to 225 Mbps download speed capability. Our long-term plans include expansion of our 4G network all over the country. We are also pleased to introduce our special data packages that can be used for streaming and using other Internet services”, says Bakcell CEO Mr. Nikolai Beckers.

In combination with the best mobile data experience and the fastest network, Bakcell launched 2 new innovative and unique mobile data products indicated below.

My hour - is one of the most unique innovative offerings in the industry, which works on the customer impulse of higher data / usage need. Any time in the day except between (1900 Hours – 0100 Hours), customer can dial in a specific code and subscribe to this unique offer. As soon as customer subscribes to this offer, for immediate next 60 minutes he will be able to use Unlimited Mobile Data on high speed. To give fair opportunity to all of our valued customers, each customer can subscribe and use this offer once in a day and use data at his will.

YouTube Bundles - YouTube is the most popular video watching / streaming platform in Azerbaijan. People across Azerbaijan spend considerable time in watching YouTube videos. Keeping on its tradition of being the most innovative Telecom player in the market, Bakcell now brings exclusive YouTube bundles for the first time in Azerbaijan, which resonates with digital content needs of Azerbaijani people. Bakcell customers can dial in a specific code to subscribe to this exclusive offer and enjoy flawless video streaming on the go. This offer comes in two variants; 2GB and 5GB respectively and offer is valid for 7 days.

It should be noted that Bakcell is the only telecom provider, which is leading in digital front with exclusive market offerings such as Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook. Our Klass portfolio customers enjoy free access to unlimited WhatsApp, which again shows our commitment to provide the best value to subscribers

Used billions of times worldwide, Speedtest by Ookla is the most accurate way to measure Internet performance and network diagnostics. Speedtest provides people with independent insight into the speed and quality of their mobile and fixed broadband connections. This gives consumers the information they need to understand and troubleshoot their internet experience.

To determine the Speedtest Award for mobile networks, Ookla uses only results taken from “modern devices” capable of connecting to the market’s fastest technology, available to general public. As a result, Speedtest Awards for a mobile network are calculated using average download speeds achieved on modern devices. The results include all tests taken from modern devices, regardless of the actual connection technology. This methodology also provides a view of overall network performance in the award location, not simply the performance in highly developed areas.

Bakcell will further invest in its network to offer the best mobile user experience to its customers.