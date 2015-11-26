Bakcell expands free Wi-Fi network

Baku. 26 November. REPORT.AZ/ Bakcell offers free Wi-Fi network in more 200 locations.

Bakcell, The First Mobile Operator and The Leading Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan, offersfree Wi-Fi Networkin more than 200 locations in Baku and Absheron peninsula to its customers, Report was told in Bakcell.

Since its start more than Bakcell 50,000 customers including many customers visiting from overseas roaming on the Bakcell network have experienced the high quality Wi-Fi internet offered by Bakcell.

Starting from 2014, Bakcell has been deploying its Wi-Fi network for all Bakcellcustomers and overseas visitors (roamers)in many popular locations around Baku and Absheron peninsula. Our customers can enjoy high-speedBakcell free Wi-Fi network hot spots in such popular locations as Milli Park, H.Aliyev Airport, Medical University, Governor’s Garden, Academy of Science Park, Fountain Square, Sahil Park, HuseynJavid Park, RixardZorge Park, Malakan Garden, Winter Garden and many others. Since last summer, Bakcell free Wi-Fi also available at 189 Taxi service cabs, 10 bus stops and at #77 Baku Bus route.

“With the high quality 3G and 4G LTE services, Bakcell provides the largest and best mobile network in Azerbaijan. Our aim is to make Bakcell’s mobile internet available in everywhere. We launched our outdoor W-Fi approximately 2 years ago, and now Bakcell provides the largest outdoor Wi-Fi coverage in Azerbaijan, Today mobile internet has already overtaken fixed and this tendency is continuing. Bakcell has used the latest available technology to provide the best, the fastest and the largest Wi-Fi coverage in Baku and Absheron peninsula to date“, says Mr. Richard Shearer, Bakcell CEO.

Today most smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other mobile devices on the market support Wi-Fi technology that makes it be the one of the key internet access technologies in our daily life. Wi-Fi is becoming ubiquitous and easily accessible around the world. As we are entering into the Internet of Things era, where all kind of devices like home security, entertainment system, smart TVs, monitoring and control systems, and wearable devices are connected to the Internet, wireless connection becomes even more important to pursue the technologies evolution.

Bakcell aimsto allow its customers to benefit from cutting-edge technologies.Bakcell free Wi-Fi network allows our customers to be online anytime at no cost. For convenience, secure access control system makes password be reusable during the day.

The network continues to grow and covers more and more cultural, historical, educational, entertainment and other popular places around Azerbaijan.