Bakcell and Unibank presented a new debit card

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ Bakcell and Unibank have announced the additional advantages of the new co-branded nameless debit card ALBUKART.

Report informs referring to the Bakcell press service, within the frames of this campaign, any person (18 years of age or older) who purchases ALBUKART will be able to enjoy the following benefits:

- Connecting to SMS-banking service free of charge

- Cash-out commission fee of only 1%

- 50 free minutes from Bakcell for on-net calls to the number attached to the card upon the first purchase

- 30 free minutes from Bakcell for on-net calls for every 5 AZN topped-up by means of ALBUKART to the balance of Bakcell number attached to the card

- A wide range of additional services provided by the card, as well as up to 6% annual deposit interest on amounts placed on the card by personalizing the card in any of the branches of Unibank

- 20% cashback.

The ALBUKART nameless debit card is a revolutionary and the first debit card in the market that allows you to benefit from various financial transactions anonymously even without opening a bank account. This card will relieve you from the burden of paying in cash in all points of sale in any country of the world that accept plastic card payments as well as provide numerous advantages. In order to top-up your card balance you can use Unibank cash-in ATM’s as well as eManat payment terminals.

ALBUKART can be purchased for only 3 AZN in any branch of Unibank or Customer Service Centers of Bakcell. To enjoy the bonuses from Bakcell the ALBUKART must be connected only to a Bakcell number.