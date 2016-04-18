Azercell Sim-Sim subscribers will benefit from Asan İmza service

Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ From now on prepaid (Sim-Sim) subscribers of Azercell Telecom will be able to activate “Asan İmza” mobile e-signature service on their mobile numbers. These subscribers will benefit from the opportunities provided by “Asan Imza” service for using e-services and signing documents electronically, Report was told in the press service of Azercell.

The launch of this new service will serve for the convenience of prepaid subscribers. Thus, prior to that, prepaid subscribers had to obtain a postpaid number or change their numbers to postpaid system, which made it difficult to access “Asan İmza” service. Now any Azercell subscriber can activate mobile e-signature service in his/her number without any restriction and use over 500 public and private e-services easily.

“Asan İmza” mobile e-signature is a technology that enables using a mobile phone as a digital identity and e-signature tool. The main advantage of “Asan İmza” is its operability with no need for additional devices or software to read a smart card. A mobile phone and a SIM card storing authentication and e-signature digital keys are sufficient for starting using Asan İmza.

Digital certificates used in “Asan İmza” technology are issued by Asan Certification Services Centre (ASXM) of Ministry of Taxes. ASXM, established jointly by State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Ministry of Communications and High Technologies and accredited at Ministry of Communications and High Technologies, is entitled to issue certificates to the employees of state and municipal authorities, legal entities and individuals.