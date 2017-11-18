Azercell’s 4G services rapidly expanding over regions

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azercell, aiming to provide all regions in Azerbaijan with high quality mobile internet, has installed new 4G stations.

Report was informed in the company.

In addition to Baku, Absheron peninsula and Ganja, Azercell subscribers will now enjoy 4G services in Barda, Shamkir and Lankaran. Thus, starting from November 10, subscribers are able to obtain LTE-backed Sim-cards for free from official service points in Shamkir, Barda and Lankaran.

It should be noted that Azercell is planning to install 127 LTE base stations by the end of the year in order to improve and expand the 4G network in the regions. Out of 127 base stations, 33 will be installed in Baku, Absheron and Sumgait, while 94 will be installed in the regions.

Unbelievable high speed internet provided by 4G network allows for better usage of mobile TV, video-conference, online and various programs offered via internet. The high speed internet provided by 4G especially boosts the development of device-to-device and M2M services. This technology provides for data measurement, collection and delivery and is mainly used in banking, transportation, security, health, utilities services.

Azercell possesses the largest 4G network in the country. The users of 4G internet provided by Azercell have increased five-fold in 2017 while the volume of mobile internet usage increased by 55 percent. Last year Azercell improved its 4G network by 84,1 percent.

Aiming to provide high quality services to its 4,5 million subscribers, Azercell continues to apply the most state-of-the-art technologies.