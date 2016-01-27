Azercell presents special device providing vehicle safety

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ The presentation of Automax developed by Sumaks company, which operates at Barama Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center of Azercell Telecom LLC was held on January 27, Report was told in the press service of Azercell company.

Imran Baghirov, head of Strategic Partnership and Customer Channels Department of Azercell, stated at the event that the development of smartphones, Machine to Machine (M2M) and high-speed internet technologies have changed standards of our lives and the process is going on even faster. These devices have turned to become daily assistants of people in all their activities rather than devices used just for communication. Smartphones used in many fields also act as a major tool in “Internet of Things” (IoT) – “Smart home” concept. Mr. Baghirov also noted that Azercell introduced its “Smart home” project of Sumaks as a product of Barama Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center back in 2013. And now the company is proud to present Automax device prepared as a continuation of this concept.

Detailed information on the device was provided at the event. It was stressed that Automax, the first device of its kind in Azerbaijan, is mainly designed to ensure safety and control of the vehicle. The device stores main information about the vehicle and the driver in the memory. Such information includes model, year of manufacture, technical condition and necessary identification data of the driver.

Automax constantly transfers information on the vehicle to the owner. It allows following up the time of stop, distance driven as well as the location during the day. The program also sends relevant alert about the expiration of insurance or oil change period.

Automax is also helpful for Baku drivers in other issues of current importance. Thus, it immediately notifies the owner in case of evacuation or act of robbery. It is also possible to control the distance, speed limit, petrol consumption and defined radius.

Javid Mammadov, Director of Sumaks, stated at the event that new project has a strong competitive capacity in Azerbaijani market, given that Automax is a local product and therefore its price is substantially different than similar devices imported from other countries. Besides, Automax has a greater functionality. In general, the major scope of activity of Sumaks is to develop first local safety, comfort and management systems. The company initially started with the development of Smart home technology. Now it continues its activity with Automax device designed for vehicle safety. Sumaks produces local devices in Azerbaijan by applying high technologies used in international practice.

At the end Javid Mammadov expressed his deep gratitude to Bank BTB, State Fund for IT development, Satellite Factory of the Ministry of Defense Industry and Azercell Telecom for their contribution in the realization of the project. He stressed out that Sumaks will continue its useful activities in the development of non-oil sector and local production, which is of great importance for our country.