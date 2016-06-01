​Azercell presents a new project on Internet security

Baku. 1 June. REPORT. AZ / The leading Azerbaijani mobile network operator - Azercell company has started to cooperate with the Kaspersky Lab in the field of Internet security.

Report informs, at the presentation of the project "Safe Internet with Azercell", dedicated to June 1 - the International Children's Day, President of Azercell Vahid Mursaliyev said that Azercell could not ignore such a burning issue as the information security in the society and in particular among children. He added that Azercell's products ensure safe use of the Internet by both adults and children.

Three new products were presented. One of them is the service of "universal protection", which protects any device with the help of Kaspersky Internet Security. The second product is "Android Protection" which is designed for devices with Android operating system. The third product is called "Parental Control" and is used with a popular program Kaspersky Safe Kids.