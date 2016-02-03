Azercell presents 40% of discounts for SimSim subscribers

Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azercell Telecom continues its innovative offers in 2016. The company pleases its pre-paid (SimSim) subscribers again with a new tariff pack. Thus, new tariff pack for Azercell pre-paid subscribers called KOMBO was launched on February 2. The tariff consisting of two packs (Kombo 8 and Kombo 16) is user-friendly and cost-effective for customers, Report was told in the company.

User-friendly –Kombo offers call minutes, data and SMS in one pack! Subscribers will be able to obtain talking minutes, SMS and mobile data every month they join the pack.

Cost-effective – by choosing Kombo pack, subscribers will save 40% of the mobile costs. Cost for call minutes, data and internet in this pack are offered with 40% discount, compared to the cost of obtaining these services separately.

One more advantage of the pack is unlimited SMS. It means that those subscribing to Kombo will be able to send as many on-net short massages as they want for free.

Kombo 8 Kombo 16 Charge for each 1min/1mb after the expiration, AZN Monthly fee 8 AZN 16 AZN - On-net call 200 min. 400 min. 0.05 Data 500 MB 1500 MB 0.10 On-net SMS UNLIMITED UNLIMITED - Off-net call - - 0.05

In order to join Kombo tariff pack, subscribers need to text Kombo 8 and Kombo 16 to short number 7575. The pack is renewed every month and makes it easy for the subscriber to obtain everything needed for mobile usage and manage mobile expenditures on a monthly basis. One more advantage of the pack is that it also gives an opportunity for subscribers to enjoy discounts in data and on-net call minutes offered by other packs after the expiration of Kombo before 30-day period.