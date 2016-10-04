Azercell launches “Hedsiz” roaming discounts

Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azercell Telecom, the leading mobile operator of the country presents profitable discounts for its subscribers under “Hedsiz” tariff package. From October 4, “Hedsiz” users will be able to enjoy 15% discount while using roaming in France, Germany, Czech Republic, Austria and Spain. With the introduced discount, subscribers will pay only AZN 1.30 per minute of calls, while AZN 3 for 1MB of mobile internet.

Report informs referring to the Azercell press service, this profitable discount is applied only for outgoing calls and mobile internet while in roaming.

Since 2014, Azercell has offered “Hedsiz” (Unlimited) tariff package for its postpaid subscribers. The subscribers who join “Hedsiz” tariff package presented by Azercell enjoy unbelievable discount services against AZN 49.90 subscription fee per month.

The discounts includes as below:

On-net calls – 3000 minutes

-Off-net calls – 500 minutes

-International calls – 50 minutes

-2000 in-country and international SMS

-5 GB mobile internet.

In order to join this tariff pack, postpaid subscribers should send "Hedsiz" to 650.