Azercell launches a new favorable campaign for post-paid subscribers

Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azercell Telecom, the leading mobile operator in Azerbaijan, has launched new favorable campaign of Samsung S6 Edge for post-paid subscribers in May, 23.

Report was told in the Azercell Telecom, under the campaign all existing postpaid subscribers, as well as postpaid subscribers switching to Azercell network via mobile number portability services can get Samsung S6 Edge at a favorable price by joining “Hedsiz”, “Hedsiz Zeng” or “Hedsiz Internet” tariff in Azercell Express offices. Upon this purchase the subscriber will need to pay a monthly subscription fee for 12/18 consecutive payment periods as described in table below:

Tariff pack Total price for pack and Samsung S6 Edge / 12 months (VAT included) Total price for pack and Samsung S6 Edge / 18 months (VAT included) Hedsiz 139 AZN 109 AZN Hedsiz Zeng 119 AZN 89 AZN Hedsiz İnternet 109 AZN 79 AZN

Subscriber can join the campaign instantly and “Hedsiz”, “Hedsiz Zeng” or “Hedsiz Internet” tariff packs are activated the next day. Subscribers joining the campaign with “Hedsiz Zeng” pack will receive 1GB monthly data twice for free if they order internet data of 1GB during two invoice period. The subscirbers will also get special bonuses and discounts by joining this campaign. Subscriber should use his/her own number in order to enjoy the campaign. A subscriber can get only one cell phone within the campaign. Subscribers may address the AZEX or Customer Service offices in order to benefit from the campaign.

Azercell will continue to offer new campaigns for its subscribers with favorable terms.