Azerbaijan will become a regional e-commerce center

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan intends to become a regional center for electronic commerce.

Report informs, Deputy Minister of Communication and High technologies Elmir Velizade said in press conference dedicated to the XXII Azerbaijan International Exhibition and Conference on Telecommunications and Information Technologies, 'BakuTel-2016' in Baku.

“Currently, China is regarded as global giant in electronic commerce. Thus, we envisage to deliver goods (products) from China to Azerbaijan and distribute to other necessary destinations. The first trial has been conducted successfully. This project has been realized in cooperation with Silkway company”, E.Velizade noted.

Notably, Silkway air cargo company delivers goods from China to Azerbaijan and from here to other destinations.