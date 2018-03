Baku. 27 August. REPORT. AZ / A winner of the tender held on the project on the launch of "Azerspace-2" satellite into orbit, will be announced in the near future. Report informs, Minister of Communications and High Technologies Ali Abbasov said.

The minister said that the results of the tender are ready: "The launch of the second satellite is planned by the end of 2017 - for the beginning of 2018 and currently the work is underway in this direction."