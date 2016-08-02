Azerbaijan up 12 points at UN's E-Government Development Index ranking

Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan has risen by 12 points in the E-Government Survey 2016 compiled by the UN, which is traditionally published every two years. The country went up from 68th place to 56.

Report was told at the Ministry of Communications and High Information Technologies, in this year's publication of the report, ratings of the UN's 193 member states have been determined for E-Government Development Index (EGDI) and E-Participation Index.

In the report, the countries were classified in the 4 groups (very high, high, medium, low) on e-Government Development Index, according to the points collected.

Azerbaijan was included in the 'high' group of EGDI countries on e-Government Development Index (EGDI). The UK leads the EGDI group.

Notably, previous report's leader South Korea ranked 3rd in this report. The 2nd place won by Australia on E-Government Development Index.

Azerbaijan has risen from its 7th place in the previous report to the 4th position in the CIS region.