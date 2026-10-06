Azerbaijan plans to complete the migration of state information systems to the G-Cloud platform by the end of this year , Rashad Khaligov, Head of the Digital Development and Innovation Department at Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, said at the German-Azerbaijani Connectivity Conference in Baku, Report informs.

"We are working on migration to the cloud environment, and this is one of the key areas of our agenda. We launched the G-Cloud project back in 2019, and a significant portion of state information systems has already been migrated to the platform. We intend to fully complete this process by the end of this year," Khaligov said.