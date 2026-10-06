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    Timeline announced for migration of Azerbaijan's government information systems to G-Cloud

    ICT
    • 06 October, 2026
    • 16:03
    Timeline announced for migration of Azerbaijan's government information systems to G-Cloud

    Azerbaijan plans to complete the migration of state information systems to the G-Cloud platform by the end of this year , Rashad Khaligov, Head of the Digital Development and Innovation Department at Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, said at the German-Azerbaijani Connectivity Conference in Baku, Report informs.

    "We are working on migration to the cloud environment, and this is one of the key areas of our agenda. We launched the G-Cloud project back in 2019, and a significant portion of state information systems has already been migrated to the platform. We intend to fully complete this process by the end of this year," Khaligov said.

    Rashad Khaligov
    Dövlət informasiya sistemlərinin "G-Cloud"a köçürülməsi bu ilin sonuna qədər yekunlaşdırıla bilər
    Оглашены сроки переноса государственных информсистем Азербайджана в G-Cloud
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