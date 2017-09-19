Azerbaijan issues stamp dedicated to cooperation with World Bank

© Report/ Elshan Baba

Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Azermarka" has started issuing postage stamp reflecting cooperation of Azerbaijan with the World Bank (WB). In this regard, the stamping ceremony was held in Baku today.

Report informs, stamping procedure was managed by the Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Abid Sharifov and World Bank's Regional Director for the South Caucasus Mercy Tembon. This postage stamp will be issued in circulation of 25,000 copies and will be distributed all over the world.The Deputy Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Elmir Velizade said that the corresponding stamp was also issued during the 20th anniversary of cooperation: "This stamp will be recognized as a symbol of Azerbaijan's cooperation with the WB".