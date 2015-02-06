Azerbaijan has launched a unique ticketing service all over the world

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan launches online service www.basabas.az to find tickets for sporting events, concerts and other cultural events around the world.

Report informs, the service offers to its users a wide selection of tickets for events anywhere in the world - from concerts of international stars and top sporting events to niche events such as festivals of ethnic music or sumo championship.

The specifics of the platform is that it allows you to find tickets to sporting events and leisure activities, even if they are sold at the box office because Basabas is an official partner of the world's largest stock exchange by secondary ticketing Viagogo.

In addition, VIP-service of Basabas.az will help visitors to get tickets even on those events, tickets are not represented on the site, including the world's top events.An experienced team of customer support will do the job and ensure the correctness of the order prior to the event.