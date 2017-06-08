"ASAN signature" to be presented at UN next week

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ The new ID cards to be issued next year, will be integrated with "electronic signature".

Report informs, Head of Strategic Development Department at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technologiesof Azerbaijan Isfandiyar Aliyev said during European Union - Azerbaijan business forum.

According to him, Azerbaijan interested in recognition of "electronic signature" by European Union.

Jana Krimpe, the president of “Best Solutions” said "ASAN signature" will be presented at UN next week: “ I will present "ASAN signature" at UN headquarters in New York. I am very proud of it”.