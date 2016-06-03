ASAN Imza to be presented at EFPE 2016 in Poland

Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ The Polish city of Szczecin will host the 16th European Forum on Electronic Signature – EFPE 2016, which is the largest international conference in Europe dedicated to electronic trust services (including electronic signature and PKI) and electronic identification and security and has become a fixed item on the agenda of meetings of specialists involved with these topics on June 9-10, 2016, Report informs referring to the "B.EST Solutions” company.

The EFPE conference will focus on electronic identification and trust services (eIDAS) – the advantages of a single, cross-border digital market. The purpose of this year’s conference is to support the idea of developing a uniform digital market by providing conditions that foster common cross-border acceptance of the principal activators, such as electronic identification, electronic documents, electronic signatures and electronic delivery services. It is also of key importance to establish suitable conditions to promote interoperability of electronic administration services across the entire European region.

The speakers invited to the EFPE 2016 will include the representatives of European Commission, European Telecommunication Standards Institute (ETSI), Secretariat of the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL), International Association of GSM operators (GSMA), Adobe Systems etc. In general, about 200 delegates from the government sector as well as private companies using electronic trust services, software and hardware solution providers and certification centers providing services related with electronic signature and e-authentication are expected to attend the conference.

The founder of “B.EST Solutions” LLC Jana Krimpe will also join the event where she will take the floor to present the achievements of the Azerbaijani innovative technology of mobile ID & e-signature - Asan İmza. Mrs. Krimpe will also speak about an e-document workflow platform for Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) as well as the pilot project on integration of “Asan Imza” solution into this environment. The platform, titled “ISESCO BESTDOC PORTAL”, will be functioning on the basis of a unique digital identity tool – ISESCO ID, designated specially for ISESCO based on the Azerbaijani technologies of electronic and mobile identity – “Asan ID” and “Asan Imza”, and will provide an opportunity to ISESCO member states to interact within single e-environment aiming to improve the process of document workflow. The platform will support such functionalities as strong authentication and validation of signatures of the users via ISESCO ID & m-ID, e-signing, storing and sharing of documents.

Mrs. Krimpe’s speech will take place under the panel “Trust services: e-identification and Paperless Country – international experiences and development directions” during which the participants will also learn about the experiences of such countries as Poland, Norway, Finland, Austria, Germany, Belgium, UK, China, Ukraine and Kazakhstan.

In light of attractive export potential, the technology of “Asan Imza” is regularly presented at various international industry events under the slogan “Made in Azerbaijan”. “B.EST Solutions” actively participates at such events worldwide with an aim of presenting the achievements of Azerbaijan in the field of exploitation of the advanced mobile identity and signing tool as well as its interaction with various public and private e-platforms. “Asan Imza” mobile ID & e-signature solution generally provokes heightened interest of the international community thanks to such specifications as easiness of implementation of the technology for service providers and accessibility of the service for end users.

As the operator of “Asan Imza” mobile ID & e-signature service, “B.EST Solutions”, together with local e-service providers, aims to lead Azerbaijan to the top leading position for the use of mobile ID service globally.