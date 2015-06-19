 Top
    Apple releases iOS 9 system late in September

    Apple and Google announced new versions of their respective iOS 9 and Android M mobile operating systems

    Baku. 19 June. REPORT.AZ/ Apple released a developer beta, iOS 9 beta 1, last Monday and is slated to release a public beta sometime in July. The general public release date for iOS 9 is not set in stone; however, if Apple sticks with its usual release schedule we expect to see iOS 9 late in September alongside the next iPhone, Report informs citing foreign media. 

    iOS 9 will be available as a free software update for iPhone 4s and later, iPod touch 5th generation, iPad 2 and later, iPad mini and later. Basically, Apple said that every device that is capable of running iOS 8 will get iOS 9 immediately upon availability.

    Android M will likely roll out far slower than iOS 9 given the vast variety of hardware and manufacturers in the ecosystem. It is likely we will see Android M on Google’s upcoming Nexus 5 first, followed by (slightly) older Nexus models before it comes to any other handsets.

