'AG Telecom' in Georgia increases production capacity

Rustavi. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan's 'AG Telecom' enterprise in Georgia ('IC Microelectronics' OJSC) manufactures competitive products, which will be sold in domestic and foreign markets.

Report was told by Koba Tekelashvili, Production Chief of the enterprise, built in Rustavi city under investments by Azerbaijan and Georgia: 'Our purpose is to provide people with jobs and quality products

K.Tekelashvili said today the enterprise produces LED lamps, 'TV Box' and spare parts for digital technologies, decorative lamps as well as new 7 and 9 watts electric lamps, which are several times economical than Soviet-era Ilyich lamps, with lighting capacity as 100 watts lamps.

Company's official said lamps with small-sized battery are also manufactured in the plant.

Financial Director Iosif Mazmishvili stated the plant has been built in 2013. The company will launch production of new TVs in coming days.

According to him, price will vary depending on the size and quality of TV sets. Thus, 32-inch TV will be offered for 180 US-dollars, 40-inch TVs for 280 USD.