Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ Over the past 3 years 471 people died from an unusual shortness of breath syndrome, which called Middle East Respiratory Syndrome - MER ("Coronavirus").

Report inforns referring to foreign media, Press secretary of the World Health Organization (WHO), Christian Lindmair said.

He noted that from 2012 to this day 471 people died in the world from this virus.

According to him, since 2012, statistics of victims of the disease is growing: "While traveling in China were registered 175 facts of MERS virus, killing 27 people. But since 2012 from the virus have died 471 people."

Infection prevention and control measures are critical to prevent the possible spread of MERS-CoV in health care facilities. It is not always possible to identify patients with MERS-CoV early because like other respiratory infections, the early symptoms of MERS-CoV are non-specific. Therefore, health-care workers should always apply standard precautions consistently with all patients, regardless of their diagnosis. Droplet precautions should be added to the standard precautions when providing care to patients with symptoms of acute respiratory infection; contact precautions and eye protection should be added when caring for probable or confirmed cases of MERS-CoV infection; airborne precautions should be applied when performing aerosol generating procedures.

Food hygiene practices should be observed. People should avoid drinking raw camel milk or camel urine, or eating meat that has not been properly cooked.