WHO: Millions of lives could be saved with proper treatment

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ Millions of lives could be saved with proper diabetes treatment, Report informs said the World Health Organization, as the UN agency marks World Diabetes Day on Saturday.

Diabetes is the direct cause of about 1.5 million deaths worldwide each year, with about 80 per cent of those deaths coming in low- and middle-income countries, according to UN Radio.

Close to 350 million people around the globe suffer from the chronic disease that occurs when the body develops problems controlling insulin levels.

On this World Diabetes Day, the World Health Organization, or WHO, is emphasizing the importance of proper diabetes treatment for saving lives.

WHO says the impact of diabetes can be minimized, and even those suffering from the most severe forms of the disease can go on to live long, healthy lives with adequate and effective treatment.

According to UN estimates, diabetes is poised to become the 7th leading cause of death worldwide by 2030.

Fadela Chaib with WHO, said given these statistics, the organization plans to put particular focus on the risks of diabetes in the coming year.

"WHO is also marking World Diabetes Day by announcing that the organization's annual World Health Day which is celebrated every year on 7 April will focus on the issue of diabetes."

A target to reduce by one-third the number of deaths from non-communicable diseases such as diabetes was included in the new Sustainable Development Goals adopted last September.

According to WHO, living a healthy lifestyle, such as exercising regularly and avoiding unhealthy foods can help prevent diabetes and minimize its impact for those already suffering from the disease.