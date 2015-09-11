​WHO: Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan in list of countries with the highest rates of suicide

Baku. 11 September. REPORT.AZ/ Annually 800,000 people kill themselves. Report informs, this was stated by the World Health Organization (WHO) in connection with the World Day of suicide prevention, which is celebrated on September 10th.

WHO experts say that in recent years there has been a great growth in the number of suicides among young people aged 15 to 25 years. 75 % of all suicide cases in the world occurred in low- and middle-income countries.

In the WHO European Region suicide accounts for about 17% of all deaths among children, adolescents and young adults aged 10 to 24 years. The highest suicide rates in the region is in Lithuania, where 28 people out of 100,000 commit suicide.

The list of countries in the world with the highest rates of suicide also includes Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.