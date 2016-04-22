WHO: Danger is available for Azerbaijan, as measles and rubella exist in neighboring countries

Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ "The US is the first country, which achieved elimination of measles and hives. It has been observed last year. The countries with the lowest vaccination coverage are in Africa and Asia. Currently, 3 regions in Europe is aimed to achieve elimination of measles and rubella. This year 21 European countries eliminated measles and 20 rubella. Elimination of both diseases recorded in Azerbaijan'.

Report informs, Javahir Suleymanov, expert of the World Health Organization (WHO) Azerbaijani representative office on infectious diseases said.

The WHO official said that 18 European countries are still remain endemic: 'These are neighboringcountries of Azerbaijan as Russia, Georgia, Iran,Armenia and others. Virusspreading is observed in these countries. It means these diseases may be observed in Azerbaijan again. Therefore, vaccination will continue in the future'.

There is little information on the countries of congenital rubella syndrome. However, according to the WHO, 100 thousand children worldwide are born with this syndrome and can sometimes result in death. Despite we achieved elimination of measles and rubella, today we have started fight against congenital rubella syndrome. In this regard, seminars organized together with relevant agencies. These seminars are also planned to be held in the regions. Vaccination week is held every year. The aim is to further improve the countries being aware in this area'.