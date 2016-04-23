 Top
    WHO: 18 million children worldwide not immunized

    '2-3 million deaths could be avoided if global vaccination coverage improved,' says WHO

    Baku. 23 April. REPORT.AZ/ An estimated 18.7 million children - nearly one in five children - worldwide have not benefitted from vaccination for preventable diseases, such as diphtheria, pertussis and tetanus, Report informs the World Health Organization (WHO) warned.

    "Immunization averts 2 to 3 million deaths annually; however, an additional 1.5 million deaths could be avoided if global vaccination coverage improved," the WHO said in a statement before the World Immunization Week on 24-30 April.

    According to the WHO, more than 60 percent of children who are not vaccinated live in 10 countries: the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines, Uganda and South Africa.

