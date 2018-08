Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on increasing wages of employees, working at health institutions.

Report informs, in accordance with the order, monthly official (tariff) wages, defined under United Tariff Schedule, of employees, working at state-funded health institutions to be increased on average 10% from February 1, 2016.

The Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to resolve issues arising from the order.