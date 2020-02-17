Two receive treatment on suspected coronavirus in Azerbaijan

The press service of the Ministry of Health and the State Agency for Mandatory Health Insurance released a joint statement.

Report informs citing the statement that the Department of Infectious Diseases of Clinical Medical Center № 1 received two people as of February 17.

They are citizens of Azerbaijan, born in 1994 and 1992 years and studying in China's Changchun and Wuhan cities, respectively.

The students arrived in Ankara on February 1 on a Wuhan-Ankara flight and stayed in a two-week quarantine. During the quarantine period in Turkey, the results of the tests were negative, and the doctors did not detect any health issues. Upon returning to Baku after the quarantine period, they were placed in the Department of Infectious Diseases at the Clinical Medical Center, since their body temperature was slightly above normal.

As reported by the Ministry of Health of the Department of Infectious Diseases at 07:30 today, the body temperature of both students is average, and there are no severe health problems. Doctors continue to monitor their state.