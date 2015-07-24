Two patients die after surgery for liver transplants in Azerbaijan

Baku. 24 July. REPORT.AZ/ During the first half of this year, the Department of Surgery and Transplantation of Organs of the Central Oilmen Hospital performed 9 liver transplants, 56 kidney transplants from a living donor. Report was told by the head of the department, Mirjalal Kazymi.

He noted that the age of the operated patients was 14-66 years. 7 of them were children, 37 women and 21 men.

M.Kazymi also stated that, the operations of liver transplantation were performed for two children and six men: "A few days after the operation, two men died who underwent liver transplantation. The reason was their poor preoperative condition."