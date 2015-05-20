3 children injured in fire are still treated in Baku Clinical Medical Center

Baku. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ 12 out of 33 people admitted to the toxicological department of the Clinical Medical Center with a diagnosis of poisoning in a fire in a building located in the Binagadi district of Baku, are still in hospital. Report was told by the head of department Azer Magsudov.

According to him, the rest (21 injured) after providing them with medical care were freed from hospital: "3 - kids 9 - adults are still treated in hospital. At the moment their conditions are stable and there is no danger to their lives".

As a result of injuries of varying severity in yesterday's fire 14 people died, four of them are children.