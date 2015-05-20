 Top
    Close photo mode

    3 children injured in fire are still treated in Baku Clinical Medical Center

    At the moment patients' conditions are stable and no danger to their lives

    Baku. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ 12 out of 33 people admitted to the toxicological department of the Clinical Medical Center with a diagnosis of poisoning in a fire in a building located in the Binagadi district of Baku, are still in hospital. Report was told by the head of department Azer Magsudov.

    According to him, the rest (21 injured) after providing them with medical care were freed from hospital: "3 - kids 9 - adults are still treated in hospital. At the moment their conditions are stable and there is no danger to their lives".

    As a result of injuries of varying severity in yesterday's fire 14 people died, four of them are children.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi