Testing of water samples launched due to preparations for opening of beach season

Baku. 21 May. REPORT.AZ/ Testing of water samples launched by the Republican Hygiene and Epidemiology Center of the Ministry of Health due to preparations for opening of beach season. Report was told by the Head of the Center, Ziyaddin Kazimov.

According to him, the water samples taken during the four days in Sabunchi, Binagadi, Yasamal and Surakhani districts were sent to the laboratory: "At the first stage it's planned the monitoring of Baku city. But monitorings in the region will be provided by the employees of the Northern and Southern zones of the Center. "

Z.Kazimov added that, the monitoring is mainly carried out to detect the presence of coliform and the acute gastro-intestinal diseases in the sea water: "Currently monitoring on the territory of Sabunchu district is provided. In later stages the testings are planned in all areas. All monitorings will be completed on September 15".