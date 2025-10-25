TABIB's deputy director highlights key role of health insurance in organ transplantation
Health
- 25 October, 2025
- 11:49
The implementation of compulsory health insurance plays a crucial role in the development of organ transplantation, said Anar Israfilov, Deputy Executive Director of the Administration of the Regional Medical Divisions (TABIB), during the international scientific conference "First in the region: Organ transplantation from a deceased donor – From successful experience to the future" held in Sumgayit, Report informs.
He noted that many types of transplantation surgeries are already included in the insurance service package.
"We believe that suitable donors will soon be found for those currently on the waiting list," Israfilov added.
Latest News
12:31
EU ambassador: Recent decisions between Baku and Yerevan will aid peaceForeign policy
12:18
Azerbaijani Health Ministry proposes to include genetic testing in compulsory insurance packageHealth
12:10
Price of Azeri Light crude rises to $67.84 per barrelEnergy
12:02
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Republic DayForeign policy
11:58
Vietnam confirms 2 new deputy prime ministers, 3 ministersOther countries
11:49
TABIB's deputy director highlights key role of health insurance in organ transplantationHealth
11:39
17 drown as migrant boat sinks off TürkiyeRegion
11:37
Azerbaijan's first liver receiver from deceased donor: 'I feel reborn'Health
11:27