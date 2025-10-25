Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    TABIB's deputy director highlights key role of health insurance in organ transplantation

    Health
    • 25 October, 2025
    • 11:49
    TABIB's deputy director highlights key role of health insurance in organ transplantation

    The implementation of compulsory health insurance plays a crucial role in the development of organ transplantation, said Anar Israfilov, Deputy Executive Director of the Administration of the Regional Medical Divisions (TABIB), during the international scientific conference "First in the region: Organ transplantation from a deceased donor – From successful experience to the future" held in Sumgayit, Report informs.

    He noted that many types of transplantation surgeries are already included in the insurance service package.

    "We believe that suitable donors will soon be found for those currently on the waiting list," Israfilov added.

    TABIB Anar Israfilov compulsory health insurance
    TƏBİB rəsmisi: Orqan köçürülməsi sahəsinin inkişafında icbari tibbi sığortanın tətbiqinin vacibliyini vurğulamalıyıq
    TƏBİB: ОМС играет ключевую роль в развитии трансплантологии

    Latest News

    12:31

    EU ambassador: Recent decisions between Baku and Yerevan will aid peace

    Foreign policy
    12:18

    Azerbaijani Health Ministry proposes to include genetic testing in compulsory insurance package

    Health
    12:10

    Price of Azeri Light crude rises to $67.84 per barrel

    Energy
    12:02

    President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Republic Day

    Foreign policy
    11:58

    Vietnam confirms 2 new deputy prime ministers, 3 ministers

    Other countries
    11:49

    TABIB's deputy director highlights key role of health insurance in organ transplantation

    Health
    11:39

    17 drown as migrant boat sinks off Türkiye

    Region
    11:37

    Azerbaijan's first liver receiver from deceased donor: 'I feel reborn'

    Health
    11:27

    Toyota to inform Trump of plan to import US-made vehicles to Japan

    Other countries
    All News Feed