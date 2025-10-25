TABIB's deputy director highlights key role of health insurance in organ transplantation

The implementation of compulsory health insurance plays a crucial role in the development of organ transplantation, said Anar Israfilov, Deputy Executive Director of the Administration of the Regional Medical Divisions (TABIB), during the international scientific conference "First in the region: Organ transplantation from a deceased donor – From successful experience to the future" held in Sumgayit, Report informs.

He noted that many types of transplantation surgeries are already included in the insurance service package.

"We believe that suitable donors will soon be found for those currently on the waiting list," Israfilov added.