State officials visited Central Hospital of Oil Workers

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ Khoshbakht Yusifzadeh, I Vice-President of SOCAR, Vice-President of the company Rahman Gurbanov, State Adviser on Multiculturalism, Interethnic and Religious Affairs Kamal Abdullayev came to Central Hospital of Oil workers and visited persons injured as a result of fire and accident in 10th deep sea base of 'Guneshli' field.

Report's correspondent at hospital informs, they checked patients, got information from physicians on their current state.

9 persons, injured in accident continue their treatment at Central Hospital of Oil workers presently.

On December 4, at about 17:40 Baku time, as a result of powerful storm, bearing pipeline of high atmosphere pressure underwater gas line was broken in deep sea base number 10 in 'Guneshli' field, pipeline damaged and fire occurred. As a result of rescue operations 33 persons saved. Corpse of 1 oil worker handed over to his family. Search of 29 persons continue.