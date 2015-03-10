Stat of calls in therapeutic training clinic of Azerbaijani Medical University increased last month

Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ "In comparison with the previous year, in February, stat of calls in therapeutic training clinic of Azerbaijani Medical University (AMU) significantly increased (13%)."

Report informs, the chief doctor of the clinic Ramin Bayramli said in his speech at a meeting of the medical council of the therapeutic training clinic

According to him, at the clinic for in-patient treatment has received 574 patients and 559 were freed: "According to the information to March 5, for inpatient and outpatient asked 201 people."

As R.Bayramli states, the clinic launched a number of innovations last month: "Before the emergency room was small and cramped. Now in updated and renovated room at the same time, we can treat three patients. In addition, in February at the clinic repaired children's intensive care department ".