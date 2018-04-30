Scientists: Eating meat a risk factor for early death

Baku. 30 April. REPORT.AZ/ At least a third of early deaths could have been avoided if people refuse to eat meat.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Professor of Epidemiology and Nutrition and Chairman of the Department of Nutrition at Harvard School of Public Health and Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, Walter Willett says.

According to him, a healthy diet should be based on plant foods, while completely refusing to meat is not necessary. A healthy diet reduces the risk of "almost everything," he believes.

Founding president of the Physician's Committee for Responsible Medicine Dr. Neil Barnard shares the same view: “I think people think that a healthy diet has a modest effect on them and a vegetarian diet just helps a little to lose weight. But when such diets are properly composed, they can be very drastic”.