    Schoolchild dies, 34 injured in bus-train collision in Baku - VIDEO

    Baku. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ Passenger bus No 160 has collided with a train in Bina settlement of Baku's Khazar district.

    As a result, one schoolchild died and the number of those injured in the accident has reached 34.

    Specialist of the Health Ministry's press service Safaya Ahmadova told Report that most of the injured were placed in the 3rd City Clinical Hospital (Sabunchu). According to her, a 13-year-old schoolchild died on the way to hospital.

    She noted that most of those injured are in severe condition. 

     

