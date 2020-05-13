Russians can return home from Azerbaijan via special corridor

© Report/Firudin Səlimov https://report.az/storage/news/4d0f39e6eb6621a65e187685f67cdd6a/c13edc78-02ab-4ab6-b4e5-3f8aaa13f0d7_292.jpg

"Azerbaijan and Russia have a strategic partnership and good neighborly relations. We have created a portal to bring Azerbaijani citizens from Russia to Homeland, and it is possible to register on that portal. We can provide evacuation of about 400-450 people in a week.

Assistant to the President, Head of the Department for Foreign Policy Affairs of Azerbaijan's Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev told a briefing of the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers.

"Recently, a special corridor has been created for the return of Russian citizens from Azerbaijan to their countries."