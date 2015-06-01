Azerbaijan launches rules of compulsory medical examination of persons getting married

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ Rules of compulsory medical examination of persons getting married were integrated in Azerbaijan. Report informs, the medical examination and consultations, which aimed at providing conditions for the formation of healthy families, to prevent the birth of children with genetic diseases and deviations such as thalassemia and congenital malformations, will be carried out in public health institutions established by the Ministry of Health.

Each person, who intends to get married, must undergo the medical examination for the presence of thalassemia, AIDS and syphilis. The results of examination are a medical secret. Therefore, persons, who intend to get married, are individually informed of the results and provided with recommendations for genetic, medical, psychological issues and family planning.

According to the rules, person, who intends to get married, inform the other party of the results of the medical examination and after their written consent, the couple is given medical recommendations. The results of medical examinations are made and issued in writing. Control of the medical examination, as well as giving recommendations and registration is directly implemented by the leadership of a medical organization. Medical examinations and consultations are free.

Persons, who intend to get married, are issued a reference letter of medical examination in order to present it to the district (city) registration department of the Ministry of Justice. The reference letter contains no information about the medical examination results. It is signed by the head of the institution and a doctor, responsible for the medical examination and stamped by the organization. The reference letter is issued not later than two weeks after the application of persons, who intend to get married, to the medical organization and is valid for one month.

In addition, medical organizations, which will issue reference letters to persons, who intend to get married, and their duties have already been determined. They are central district hospitals and urban hospitals in the regions of Azerbaijan, pre-established medical institutions of municipal health departments, clinics of administrative districts of Baku, Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion, the Central Blood Bank and its city (district) offices, Republican Perinatal Center. All district and city hospitals involved in the program are provided with hematological analyzers for on-site screening, reagents and related equipment.