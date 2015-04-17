Results of monitoring conducted in connection with avian influenza published

Baku. 17 April. REPORT.AZ/ The results of the monitoring conducted in connection with avian influenza.

Report was told by the head of the press service of the State Service of veterinary inspection at the Ministry of Agriculture Yolchu Khanveli.

According to him, during the monitoring, started on April 6, samples from the 29 wild birds, as well as pathological material from 5 birds from households and 1,988 flocks of birds from poultry farms and gardens taken.Blood samples were sent to the Republican veterinary laboratory.

As Y.Hinveli noted, in any sample the infectious agent was not detected: "Control measures have been carried out in the national parks and reserves of the Absheron Peninsula, Shabran, Agjabedi, Lankaran and Salyan, as well as in the coastal areas of the country.