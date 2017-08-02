Professor: Sudden change from hot to cold triggers heart attack

Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ/ "Failure to use air conditioning in hot weather and fluid loss can lead to heart attack".

Report informs citing Turkish media, Turkish professor Asuman Kaftan said.

She said that extreme cold and hot weather damages brain, increases workload for all organs, changes functions of organs.

The professor emphasized importance for elderly people to be more attentive regarding fluid loss, especially people with cardiovascular disease: "Fluid balance is violated if enough water is not drunken. Fluid loss triggers heart attack. Everybody should drink at least approximately two liters of water each day.

The professor said that sudden change from hot to cold triggers heart attack. According to her, temperature by air conditioning shouldn't be low than room temperature.

Not preventing drinking tea to drop temperature, the physician recommended drinking more liquids because being diuretic.