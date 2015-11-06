Tariff Council unveils reasons of non-sale of some medicines with approved prices

Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ Tariff Council unveiled reasons of nonavailability of some medicines with previously approved prices.

Report informs, Ilkin Majidov, Tariff Council Secretary stated in his interview to "Xalq" (Population) newspaper, state registered medicines divided into two groups, being active and passive, in the international practice: medicines on actual sale are referred to the active medicines, which are not available on sale, and the passive ones.

He stated, medicines may have active or passive status repeatedly within its registration period (according to the legislation of Azerbaijan registration certificate issued for the next 5 years) due to import, distribution, marketing policy, etc. Therefore, medicines are listed according to their composition (namely active substances) in the price schedule approved by the Tariff Council, not for trade names.

'Regulation process makes education of consumers, elimination of medicines dependence on their trade names necessary', he emphasized: 'In this framework, both physicians and pharmaceutists should make contribution to the education of population in accordance with their social and professional responsibilities'.