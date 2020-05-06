​People who test negative for COVID-19 to receive SMS messages

The Information Technology and Innovations Office of the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance has equipped 120 specimen collection centers and 19 laboratories across the country to support the measures to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the country.

The Agency provided the enterprises with computers, printers, barcode readers, software to accept samples and report results promptly, Report says.

The centers collecting specimens to detect the infection also provide emergency and urgent care services.

Upon the centers’ processing the results of the coronavirus tests into a single database, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers, as well as other relevant government agencies, will be able to learn about the results electronically.

Moreover, the Agency will notify those who tested negative for the virus by sending text messages.