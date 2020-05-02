Over 300 streets and avenues disinfected today in Baku

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/250c3cd79c9ca4f190b16cb636c7d0bc/52a421c9-7bf3-40d5-b173-2978016a1aab_292.jpg

Main crowded streets and avenues in Baku as well as in outlying settlements and residential areas disinfected on May 2, Report informs.

According to the Baku City Executive Power, 37 special equipment of the governing power structures, 15 special equipment belonging to the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA), as well as more than 2,000 employees of financial services were involved in these events.

As of 17.00, disinfection carried out in more than 300 streets and avenues in cities and settlements.