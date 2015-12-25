One more oilman injured in 'Guneshli' oil rig accident discharged

Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ Today one more oilman injured in 'Guneshli' oil rig accident and treating in Central hospital of Oil Workers discharged.

Report was told by Aytan Fataliyeva, press secretary of the hospital.

'Today oilman Iltifat Shahbazov discharged for outpatient treatment', she said: 'Currently, treatment of three oilmen - Gunduz Aliyev, Telman Asgarov and Ehtiram Malikov continues in the hospital.'

On December 4, at about 17:40 Baku time, as a result of powerful storm, bearing pipeline of high atmosphere pressure underwater gas line was broken in deep sea base number 10 in 'Guneshli' field, pipeline damaged and fire occurred. As a result of rescue operations 33 persons saved. Corpse of 7 oilmen handed over accordingly. Search of 23 persons continues.