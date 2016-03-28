Number of people suffering from epilepsy in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/ At present, over 50 million people in the world, 60 thousand people in Azerbaijan suffer from epilepsy.

Report informs, information spread by the press service of Health Ministry declares.

According to the information, 20-53 persons per 100 in the different countries suffer from epilepsy. In the developing countries, this figure makes 100-190, in Azerbaijan from 25 to 83.

During recent 15 years, serious works have been done to solve the problems associated with epilepsy.

'High level medical assistance provided to citizens with epilepsy. Provision of the citizens with medical assistance and first level antiepileptic drugs by the state, allocation of disability allowance, supply of anti-epileptic drugs can be mentioned as an example', the ministry says.

There are different causes of epilepsy. Brain damage causes the disease in the symptomatic epilepsy types.

Notably, epilepsy is one of the most common neurological diseases.