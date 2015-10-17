 Top
    ​Number of people fined for production not meeting safety standards revealed

    Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ Number of people fined for production not meeting safety standards revealed. 576 companies have been fined in administrative order, 42 cases passed to law enforcement authorities during 9 months of this year in Azerbaijan.

    Report was told by Imran Abdullayev, Head of Department of Food Hygiene and Epidemiology Center of the Ministry of Health.

    Decisions on the temporary suspension of operation of 128 facilities, and dismissal of 76 employees from work during 9 months.

