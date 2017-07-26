Number of people entered and left Azerbaijan for permanent residence unveiled

© Report

Baku. 26 July. REPORT.AZ/ Compared to 1990, a sharp difference recorded in previous years in international migration of the population.

Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan, in 1990, number of the people entering the country for permanent residence made 84 300 people, while leaving 137 900. In 1991, entrants amounted to 66 300, leaving 106 400.

In 1995, the people entering the country made 6 200, leaving 16 000, in 2000, entering 4 400, leaving 9 900, in 2005, entering 2 000, leaving 2 900, in 2010, entering 2 200, leaving 800.

In 2015, number of the people entering Azerbaijan for permanent residence prevailed those in 2010. Thus, their number in the mentioned period made 2 700 people, leaving 1 600, in 2016, entering 3 200, leaving 1 700.

Totally, 283 600 people entered Azerbaijan from 1990 to 2017 for permanent residence, also, 453 800 left the country.