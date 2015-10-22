Number of patients suffering from renal insufficiency announced

Baku. 22 October. REPORT.AZ/ "At present 2812 patients suffering from renal insufficiency are on dialysis treatment in Azerbaijan."

Report was told by Fariz Babayev, Head of the department of hemodialysis of the Republican Clinic Urological Hospital named after M.Javadzadeh.

According to him, hemodialysis assistance from the state is provided for 1132 patients in Baku and 1680 in the regions. Head of the Department said that, in the hospitals in Azerbaijan operate 35 dialysis departments, 8 of them are located in Baku, and 27 in the regions: "The country also has 534 dialysis apparatus."

F.Babayev noted that this year in Azerbaijan, most cases of renal insufficiency were recorded among the residents of Ganja, Shamkir, Mingachevir and Baku. The department chief said that, this number is associated with a large number of the population in these regions: "Decline in the number of patients with renal insufficiency is not possible, because the disease can not be cured completely. All over the world number of patients with various diseases is increasing. For example, last year in Azerbaijan the number of patients with diabetes diabetes was 136 thousand people, and this year this number rose to 250 thousand. And it willy-nilly contributes to renal complications in these patients. In addition, earlier residents of regions with kidney pains used in folk medicine, and just now all regions, people are turning to the dialysis center. Therefore, the number of patients is increasing from year to year."