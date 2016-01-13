Number of children with transplanted liver and kidney in Azerbaijan in 2015 announced

Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ 'Last year 16 livers, 81 kidneys have been transplanted from living-donor at Surgery and Organ Transplantation Department of the Central Hospital of Oil workers.'

Report was told by Mirjalal Kazimi, Head of Surgery and Organ Transplantation Department of hospital.

According to him, one of patients, to whom liver transplanted is Georgian citizen: 'Men dominate among liver transplanted patients. Ratio among patients, suffering from kidney failure is the same.'