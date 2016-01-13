 Top
    Close photo mode

    Number of children with transplanted liver and kidney in Azerbaijan in 2015 announced

    Men dominate among liver transplanted patients

    Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ 'Last year 16 livers, 81 kidneys have been transplanted from living-donor at Surgery and Organ Transplantation Department of the Central Hospital of Oil workers.'

    Report was told by Mirjalal Kazimi, Head of Surgery and Organ Transplantation Department of hospital.

    According to him, one of patients, to whom liver transplanted is Georgian citizen: 'Men dominate among liver transplanted patients. Ratio among patients, suffering from kidney failure is the same.'

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi